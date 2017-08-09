WHAS
Semi hauling pigs overturns on I-65N ramp to I-64E

WHAS 10:15 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are delays in the junction after a semi, which was hauling pigs, overturned.

That semi then caught fire.

Pigs are on the interstate; in the area of I-65N to I-64E.

The driver of the semi is out.

