Semi hauling pigs overturns on I-65N ramp to I-64E

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are delays in the junction after a semi, which was hauling pigs, overturned.
That semi then caught fire.
Pigs are on the interstate; in the area of I-65N to I-64E.
The driver of the semi is out.
