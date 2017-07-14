Police: 5 Indiana residents killed in I-65 crash near Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say six people have died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 65.



Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremy Hodges says the wreck happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on I-65 near Bowling Green. The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two tractor-trailers.

KSP said a 2014 Volvo semi truck and trailer was heading north on I-65 when it hit a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle was stationary in the right lane of travel. That caused a chain reaction collision involving one additional passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle, according to KSP. Police said, before the collision, the passenger vehicles and additional semi-truck were all stationary in traffic in the right lane of travel.



Hodges said Friday that all six of the people killed were in the two passenger vehicles. He said one of the vehicles was pinned beneath a semi.



KSP released the identities of five of the people killed in the crash: 77-year-old Robert Hogan of Beech Grove, Ind.; 48-year-old Jonell Boster of Beech Grove; 59-year-old Lonnie Boster of Beech Grove; 17-year-old Carl Boster of Beech Grove; and 30-year-old Lonnie D. Boster of Indianapolis.

The above crash victims were all in a 2007 Hyundai ENT van.

The identity of the sixth victim in this crash has not been released by KSP. They are working to notify family members.



All lanes of northbound I-65 were closed for hours in the area of the crash but have been reopened.

The driver of the Volvo tractor trailer was treated at the scene and released.

