Pedestrian struck at 6th and Jefferson (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A pedestrian was hit by a box truck at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson in downtown Louisville around 11 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses were able to call for help, and the man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to witnesses, the truck driver had the right of way and did remain at the scene.

