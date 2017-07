A semi overturned on the ramp from I-71S to I-65S on July 17.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A tractor trailer has overturned on a ramp from I-71S to I-65S.

MetroSafe says the semi spilled 50 gallons of glue.

It is a Level 1 Hazmat situation. This is due to the glue running into drains.

MetroSafe says this area will be shut down for more than an hour.

The semi driver was shaken up but is OK.

EMS is on the scene.

