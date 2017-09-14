MSD to begin repairs on collapsed road, sewer pipe on Main St.

A sewer collapse closes downtown roads on August 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAs11) -- Two weeks after a section of road downtown caved in MSD is ready to start repairs; however, it could be a while before traffic can get through the area.



According to MSD, a sewer pipe installed 70 years ago, collapsed at the intersection of Main and Hancock in Louisville. The 102-inch concrete pipe carried about one-third of the metro area's wastewater—about 130 million gallons on a dry day.

MSD must create a pump-around to redirect the wastewater away from the collapsed area. The pump-around should be completed by tomorrow morning, allowing crews to start repairing the road. The repair could take several weeks.

MSD hopes to eventually be able to open up one lane of traffic before the repairs are completed.



