Man riding John Deere Gator killed in Middletown crash

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A collision in Middletown killed a man on a John Deere Gator Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

Police tape surrounded the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Blvd., where a car hit the utility vehicle, throwing the man from the machine. He died at the scene, just outside of Wolf Creek Company, which specializes in landscaping.

