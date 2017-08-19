1 dead following single-vehicle crash on I-71 North

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 Saturday.

MetroSafe says the incident happened near mile marker 5 not too far from the Watterson Expressway (I-264) split just before 8 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but one person was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. They later died from their injuries.

All lanes are blocked at the Zorn Avenue exit and that stretch of I-71 is expected to remain closed for two to three hours.

WHAS11 will update this story as information becomes available.

