Louisville man dies in Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man died in a fiery Carroll Co., Ky. crash on I-71N on Oct. 8.

The Kentucky State Police said they are investigating the deadly crash. It happened at 11:40 a.m. near the 51-mile marker on Sunday.

The initial investigation, according to KSP, found the vehicle was moving north on I-71 when, for unknown reasons, it lost control and entered the median. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire upon impact.

The passenger escaped but the driver, identified as 71-year-old Philip Coombs, did not escape before the flames engulfed the vehicle. Coombs was announced dead at the scene.

