Overturned semi on I-65 north in Hardin County, Kentucky.

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through KSP, there is an overturned semi at 99 mile marker on I-65 north in Hardin County.

The crash is between Joe Prather Highway and Elizabethtown.

KSP says there are minor injuries involved in the crash.

I-65 north is closed. The semi is blocking all lanes of traffic.

