OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Emergency crews are working a crash, involving two semis, on I-71 south at the 12 mile marker, just before the Jefferson County line.

The Interstate is closed at this time, according to Oldham County EMA.

Avoid the area, if you can.

