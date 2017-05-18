I-65 S closed near St. Catherine after pedestrian struck

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Drivers are asked to avoid I-65 South near St. Catherine.

A man was struck around 10:15 p.m. Witnesses say he was staggering in the road before he was struck by two vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area will be shut down for several hours, according to police.

Check back for updates.



© 2017 WHAS-TV