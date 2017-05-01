I-65 ramp to close at SR 311; Storm clean-up continues

Displaced highway signs have been reset—while efforts to reestablish a 30-foot section of drainage pipe dislodged by flooding near Muddy Fork is ongoing. (INDOT) (Photo: INDOT)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) —Interstate 65’s southbound exit ramp to Old State Road 311 at Sellersburg will close later this week during overnight hours to allow workers to clean and re-seal pavement joints.

Closure of the exit ramp is tentatively scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, May 4. Inclement weather could change the closure by a day or two.

Meanwhile, crews are continuing their “cleaning up” in response to storms that impacted Clark County over the weekend. Displaced highway signs have been reset—while efforts to reestablish a 30-foot section of drainage pipe dislodged by flooding near Muddy Fork is ongoing.

E & B Paving is Indiana’s main contractor for this $67 million added travel lanes project that begins north of S.R. 60 at Memphis Road and extends to 2.8 miles south of S.R. 160.

All I-65 traffic in the north section is using lanes on the southbound side between mile markers 16.6 and 11.0—while the Clarksville contractor replaces and widens pavement on the east side of the interstate. All I-65 traffic in the south section is using lanes on the northbound side between mile markers 11.0 and 8.5—while the roadway is begin rebuilt and a lane added on the west side of the highway.

Bridges at Memphis Road, Perry Crossing, Muddy Fork and Old S.R. 311 are being widened to accommodate the added lanes.

