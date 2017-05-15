I-64W ramp to I-65S closed due to overturned semi

Overturned semi on a ramp in downtown junction on May 15. (Photo: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The I-64W ramp to I-65S is closed due to an overturned semi.

No one was injured in this crash.

Avoid the area if you can, traffic is backing up.

The semi did lose part of its load when it overturned.

