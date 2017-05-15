WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

I-64W ramp to I-65S closed due to overturned semi

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 10:53 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The I-64W ramp to I-65S is closed due to an overturned semi.

No one was injured in this crash.

Avoid the area if you can, traffic is backing up.

The semi did lose part of its load when it overturned. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories