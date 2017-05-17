I-64 bridge repairs in Jefferson County, Ky. set for May 19

Road Work (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently awarded a contract for bridge repairs on Interstate 64 over Tucker Station Road in Jefferson County (mile marker 17.7). A new concrete deck overlay will be installed on both eastbound and westbound bridges and patching will be performed on the piers.

Hall Contracting of Kentucky Inc., based in Louisville, was awarded this contract in amount of $594,000. Construction on the bridge decks will take place over four weekends, two weekends for each direction. Work is scheduled to begin Friday, May 19, on I-64 East.

Lane closures will be in place on weekends from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. For the majority of the weekend, two lanes will be open for traffic. The interstate will be reduced to one lane for a few hours at the beginning and end of each weekend for placement and removal of barrier wall.

The contractor is currently scheduled to work on I-64 East the weekends of May 19-22 and June 2-5. Work on I-64 West is scheduled for the weekends of June 9-12 and June 16-19. No lane closures will be allowed over Memorial Day weekend.

Once the deck work is complete, bridge pier patching will be performed underneath the interstate. Shoulder closures on Tucker Station Road will be necessary to perform this work.

The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 55 MPH. Motorists should expect delays and watch for highway workers along the roadway.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August 2017.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5 .

