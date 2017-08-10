Fatal, multi-vehicle accident on Greenbelt Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A two car accident on the Greenbelt Hwy. and Riverport Dr. has left one person dead and another injured.
The driver who died at the scene ran a red light and was hit by another car. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for two more hours.
Check back for updates to this story.
