1 dead following Jeffersonville crash on Highway 62

JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 62 in Jeffersonville, Ind.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported to the fire department at 12:56 p.m. It happened in the 6000 block of Highway 62.

Fire crews said they had to extricate one person from a vehicle.

One person was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. That person died at the hospital.

Highway 62 is closed in both directions, eastbound at Kerry Ann Way and westbound at Salem Noble Road.

