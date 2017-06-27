1-65S reopens after deadly crash

WHAS
Semi driver killed in crash; shuts down parts of I-65S

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 7:20 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A deadly crash involving a semi-truck has shut down parts of I-65.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on I-65 Southbound in Seymour, Indiana just north of Exit 50 in Jackson Co.

ISP says the semi driver struck an Indot vehicle but no one was inside that vehicle at the time.

The semi truck driver was killed but no one else was hurt.

Those lanes just north of Exit 50 on i-65 are expected to stay closed for at least two more hours while crews work to clean up the crash.

