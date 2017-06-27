1-65S reopens after deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A deadly crash involving a semi-truck has shut down parts of I-65.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on I-65 Southbound in Seymour, Indiana just north of Exit 50 in Jackson Co.

ISP says the semi driver struck an Indot vehicle but no one was inside that vehicle at the time.

The semi truck driver was killed but no one else was hurt.

Those lanes just north of Exit 50 on i-65 are expected to stay closed for at least two more hours while crews work to clean up the crash.

Crews have been working diligently throughout the night. Possibly may get I-65 Southbound opened between 64 mm and 50mm around 7:00 AM. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 27, 2017

