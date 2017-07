deadly crash (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A deadly crash involving a moped and Ford Explorer early Friday morning is under investigation.

Police say the driver of the moped veered into the wrong lane and slammed into the SUV.

It happened on Blue Lick Lane in Okolona.

The moped driver died at the scene, no one else was injured.

The names of both drivers have not been released.

