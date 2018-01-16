WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 234 closing alerts
Close

Commercial vehicles, passenger bus involved in Hart Co. crash

WHAS 12:06 PM. EST January 16, 2018

HART CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – All lanes of I-65 south in Hart County are blocked due to a multiple vehicle injury crash at Bonnieville, that is mile point 71, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

Commercial vehicles and a passenger bus are involved in this crash. 

KYTC said motorists should use Exit 76 and continue south via US 31W to rejoin I-65 at Munfordville. 

The I-65 closure duration estimate is not available at this time, according to KYTC. 
 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories