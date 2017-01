A crash on Charlestown Pike left one person dead on January 24. (Photo: SKY11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A 23-year-old Clarksville man has died in a crash on Charlestown Pike.

That crash happening just before noon Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Jeffersonville police said the man's vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

He was the only driver involved in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

