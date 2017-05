Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle on Bardstown Rd.

Around 10:26 p.m., a motorcycle and another vehicle collided near Ichabod Dr.

The person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

North and southbound lanes of Bardstown Rd. will remain closed for several hours.

