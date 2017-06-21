75-year-old dies in LaGrange crash

A crash in LaGrange left a 75-year-old man dead.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 75-year-old man died in a crash at Highway 146, also known as West Jefferson Street, and Spring House Pike in LaGrange on June 21.

The LaGrange Police Department said their preliminary investigation determined that Chrysler LeBaron was headed east on Highway 146 and made a left turn in front of a Dodge Ram that was headed west on Highway 146, the two then collided.

LeBaron was injured and transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The LaGrange Police Department says anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact them at 502-225-0444 or their tip-line at 502-873-8945.

