Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 P.M. for the following counties in Kentuckiana:

- ADAIR

- GREEN

- MARION

- TAYLOR

- WASHINGTON

Locally torrential downpours may lead to minor flooding as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Cindy move through the region. Also, a few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds or even a brief, weak tornado through early this evening.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been indicated by radar or sighted by spotters. People in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately.

