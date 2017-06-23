WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana

NWS , WHAS 4:22 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 P.M. for the following counties in Kentuckiana:

- ADAIR
- GREEN
- MARION
- TAYLOR
- WASHINGTON

Locally torrential downpours may lead to minor flooding as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Cindy move through the region. Also, a few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds or even a brief, weak tornado through early this evening.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight

Louisville - Southern Indiana Radar Track the rain as it moves through Kentuckiana

--

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been indicated by radar or sighted by spotters. People in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories