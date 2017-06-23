Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 P.M. for the following counties in Kentuckiana:
- ADAIR
- GREEN
- MARION
- TAYLOR
- WASHINGTON
Locally torrential downpours may lead to minor flooding as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Cindy move through the region. Also, a few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds or even a brief, weak tornado through early this evening.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight
Track the rain as it moves through Kentuckiana
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.
A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been indicated by radar or sighted by spotters. People in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately.
