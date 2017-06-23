(Photo: Thinkstock, robertiez)

The National Weather Service has expired the Tornado Warning for Nelson and Marion counties.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Tornado Warning for South Central Nelson County and West Central Marion County until 6:15 PM EDT.

At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hodgenville, moving east at 40 mph.

IMPACT: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include: Hodgenville, New Haven, Raywick, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Howardstown, Dant, Stiles, Gleanings and Holy Cross.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

