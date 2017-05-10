Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten reunite on 840 WHAS!

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten are once again reuniting to host a radio show. The two sit on the GDL couch with Terry to reminisce about their past and talk about their new show. You can hear 'Tony and Dwight' on 840 WHAS weeknights from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Be a part of the show by calling 502-571-8484 during that time. Check out their advice column in Tops Magazine and at TopsLouisville.com.

