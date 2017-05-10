WHAS
Close

Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten reunite on 840 WHAS!

After the multiple complaint calls and tears of both laughter and outrage in less than a month of being on the air together, Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten are once again reuniting to host a radio show. The two sit on the GDL coach with Terry to reminisce

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:49 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

Tony Vanetti and Dwight Witten are once again reuniting to host a radio show. The two sit on the GDL couch with Terry to reminisce about their past and talk about their new show. You can hear 'Tony and Dwight' on 840 WHAS weeknights from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Be a part of the show by calling 502-571-8484 during that time.  Check out their advice column in Tops Magazine and at TopsLouisville.com

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories