Toddler dies after being pulled from burning car

O'FALLON, MO. - Paisley Ervin, a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a burning car on I-70, has died, her mother said Wednesday.

On August 26, Paisley, her 8-year-old brother Levi, and their grandparents were driving on I-70 near O'Fallon, Mo., when a piece of metal got stuck under their car, punctured the gas tank and lit the car on fire. All four family members were trapped inside.

Levi was able to get out unharmed, but the grandparents were both burned while struggling to get Paisley out of her car seat. A woman driving by stopped and helped pull Paisley to safety.

Paisley was flown to Mercy Hospital by helicopter in critical condition with third and fourth degree burns.

On Wednesday, Paisley's mom Tabetha posted online that Paisley had passed.

Paisley Suzanne is a fighter. She is one of the strongest girls we had all ever known. Yesterday at 11:15 a.m. she walked through the gates of heaven and sat at the right hand of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will always love and cherish the 2 short years we had together and never forget the memories that were made. Over the last week and a half Paisley has touched thousands of people's hearts and has shown them the way to Christ. For this we are thankful. We ask that everyone continue to pray for our family as the mourning of losing her begins. Paisley Suzanne Ervin is a fighter and she will continue to fight in our hearts until we are reunited again.

A GoFundMe page started by Paisley's aunt has raised more than $56,000 for the family.

