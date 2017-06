GTY_highway_road_rage_jef_140107_16x9_992.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(ABC NEWS) -- Colorado State Patrol Capt. Jeff Goodwin offers some potentially life-saving tips that could help drivers avoid bad situations when frustration leads to road rage.

1. Don’t make eye contact.

2. Never approach the window.

3. You don’t always have to win.

Watch the full video here:





