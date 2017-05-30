Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel, changed his story: Police report

(ABC NEWS) -- Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel and changed his story when he was arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a police report.

According to the police report, an officer in Jupiter, Florida, saw a black Mercedes stopped in the roadway in the right lane. The car was running and Woods was "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up," the report said. Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech, the report said.

Woods, the driver and only person in the car, had his seat belt on and was seated in the driver's seat. The car's brake lights were illuminated, and the right blinker was flashing, the report said.

"Woods stated that he did not know where he was," according to the report. "Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was."

Woods told police he takes several prescription medications, according to the report.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on his own recognizance.

He was administered a Breathalyzer test, and his alcohol level was recorded at zero.

In a statement, Woods blamed the incident on prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," he said.

© 2017 ABC News