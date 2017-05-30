Tiger Woods had to be woken up by police before DUI arrest

Tiger Woods(Photo: Associated Press/Palm Beach County Sheriff's office)

Tiger Woods needed to be woken up by an officer after his Mercedes was found stopped on a Florida roadway early Monday morning, according to court records.

"It should be noted (that) Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" the arresting officer said in the police report.

Woods’ car was improperly standing and stopped when police made contact and eventually arrested the 14-time major champion, according to court records.

Woods was cited for improper parking because his vehicle allegedly was “stopped on the roadway in the right-hand lane and right shoulder” in Jupiter, Fla. The traffic violation was filed along with the driving under the influence citation.

Woods, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned in Palm Beach County circuit court on July 5.

Woods claimed in a statement that the DUI arrest was the result of "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and not due to the consumption of alcohol. Police didn't specify the chemical or substance that led to the DUI arrest.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement released to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets Monday evening. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods, who owns a home on Jupiter Island, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. ET on a single count of driving under the influence. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” Woods said in the statement.

