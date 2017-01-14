Tickets available for Ali Center event with Ambassador Shabazz

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's still time to get tickets to next week's event at the Ali Center featuring Ambassador Shabazz.

Shabazz will speak about the importance of continuing Muhammad Ali’s legacy during the upcoming Daughters of Greatness event.



Shabazz is the oldest daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz.



The event will feature a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting afterwards.

For more details and ticket information please see the full press release from the Muhammad Ali Center here:

The Muhammad Ali Center is proud to announce its upcoming Daughters of Greatness speaker: Ambassador Shabazz. Shabazz will speak at the Center on Friday, January 20th. The event will begin with a hot breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program will follow from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In honor of what would have been Muhammad’s 75th birthday, the 5th anniversary of the Daughters of Greatness program, and the inauguration of a new President, our founding Daughter, Ambassador Shabazz, will speak on continuing Muhammad Ali’s legacy and our call to action as a community, nation, and world.

Throughout the year, the Daughters of Greatness breakfast series invites prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice to share their stories with the Louisville community. The Daughters of Greatness series provides a place for dialogue and discussion on current issues of justice, community engagement, and social movements within the Louisville area and beyond.

A producer, writer and diplomat, Ambassador Shabazz has spent more than 40 years offering keynote addresses, while developing curriculums and programs for educational institutions, executive forums, diplomatic networks, penal systems, conferences and human service organizations around the world, with the purpose of motivating and encouraging the young and mature alike to value and appreciate diverse cultural engagement, traditional rites of passage, and perspectives. She is recognized as a masterful creator and an astute businesswoman. Fondly termed by her colleagues as an “ideas architect,” she is a strategist and technician quick to discern the integrity, theme and ultimate goal of each endeavor she undertakes.

Raised in Westchester County, New York, she is the eldest of six daughters born to Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X Shabazz. As a promise to her father, her mother made sure she attended New York City’s United Nations International School. After graduation, she enrolled in Briarcliff College, as an international law major with a minor in English. In 1977, Ambassador Shabazz and Yolanda King founded Nucleus, Inc., an eight-member “edutainment” troupe based in New York and Los Angeles, traveling to an average of 100 U.S. cities per year until 1994, acquainting her with the roadmap of national systems, networks and advancement in regions around the country. In 1996, she established The Pilgrimage Foundation in honor of her father’s spiritual journey to the Holy Land in 1964. The Pilgrimage Foundation has touched hundreds of thousands of lives around the world, reaching the underserved, as well as the privileged, from shelters, correctional facilities and villages to metropolises, state houses and royal compounds. She is also the founder of Tapestry Bridge, Legacy Inc., “Everybody Has One,” The Humanity Passport Project and the Malcolm X Shabazz Birthplace & Foundation.

In 2002, after years of personal service, the Honorable Said Musa, Esq., former prime minister of Belize, recognized her as a key advisor on International Cultural Affairs & Project Development, and appointed her as the Ambassador-at-Large, representing Belize internationally and in perpetuity. She has had the honor of being invited to participate in the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Briefing Forums and The United Nations Association. Ambassador Shabazz has offered her dedicated alliances as an appointed member of the Switzerland-based World Economic Forum’s Task Force on the Digital Divide; serves on a number of international humanitarian boards, councils and committees; and offers private consultation to many executive and diplomatic leaders.

She has written op-ed commentaries and articles for newspapers and periodicals such as The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Essence and El Mundo, among others. In 1999, she was honored to write the new foreword to her father’s classic, The Autobiography of Malcolm X, and is currently completing her own memoir, From Mine Eyes. She most recently taught one of her signature courses, “Nationality, Nature & Nuance,” at UCLA TFT in Fall Quarter 2016.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 for Ali Center members, $25 for non-members, $15 for students. Tables of 8 and 10 are also available. Information about our 2017 Breakfast Club and Sponsorship Opportunity is available here.

Reservations must be made in advance by clicking here or by contacting Erin Herbert at eherbert@alicenter.org.



