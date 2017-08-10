This national restaurant chain is opening a second Louisville location

Louisville soon will have its second Which Wich restaurant. COURTESY WHICH WICH

Which Wich, a Dallas, Texas-based sandwich chain, is planning a second location in the area.

Franchisees for the brand have leased space in a strip mall at 221 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, just south of Shelbyville Road. They're targeting an Oct. 16 opening date for the new location, according to franchisee Jason Matzek.

Which Wich is a fast-casual concept with more than 400 locations worldwide — mostly in the U.S. You order a sandwich there by selecting a bag and using a marker to mark which toppings you want on your sandwich. The company has had a location in the Old Brownsboro Crossing center, on Ky. 22 near Chamberlain Lane, since October 2015.

Matzek said he believes that people were familiar with the brand even before that first Louisville store opened. Since then, the response has been very good, though he declined to provide sales figure. He believes the new location could do even better because it's in a more densely populated and highly trafficked area.

“The people in [Louisville] really have taken to Which Wich and really seem to love it,” he said. Matzek is operating partner in the franchisee group; other partners are Dan Bayer and Jason Padget.

The group has hired Colorado-based DV8 Enterprises to complete the buildout of the new location. It's also using local subcontractors, Matzek said. The space formerly was used as offices, so demolition and construction work will be required to transform it into a restaurant.

The space is about 2,000 square feet and likely will seat about 65 diners. Because the concept is based on sandwiches, it won't require a full kitchen — most of the cooking is done with countertop appliances.

Matzek and his partners had planned to open a second restaurant since the first one opened. The group signed a two-store agreement with the company.

"We knew from the outset we really wanted to build the brand in Louisville,” he said. But, he added, it has taken longer than anticipated to find the right real estate for the second location. The group is leasing the space from Louisville-based Blacketer Co., which owns the strip center where the new store is being located.

This probably won't be the last you'll hear of Which Wich.

AJ Schuler, franchise development manager for Which Wich, told me he believes the Louisville market can support seven or eight stores. Some of those stores could end up in the surrounding counties. He said Matzek and his partners could be the franchisees, but the company could add other franchisees in the area.

“We feel it’s a good market," he said.

