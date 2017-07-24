This could be the end for Microsoft Paint

Screenshot @KaylaColgan Twitter

(USA TODAY) - After 32 years, the classic software Microsoft Paint might fade away.

A creators update arriving this fall for PC operating system Windows 10 will shift Paint to "deprecated" status, which means the app isn't under active development and may be removed in a future release.

But not to worry, the beloved program isn't going anywhere. A spokesperson told Gizmodo that Paint will be available for free in the Windows Store, although it will not updated in the future.

Details of Paint's status were revealed in a support page on Microsoft's website.

Many of Paint's features will be moved to Paint 3D, a spin off of the original Paint focused on 3D modelling.

"MS Paint is not going away. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing and 2D creation are in Paint 3D - the new app for creativity, available for free with the Windows 10 Creators update. In the future, we will offer MS Paint in the Windows Store also for free and continue to provide new updates and experiences to Paint 3D so people have the best creative tools all in one place," the full statement to Gizmodo reads.

The original Microsoft Paint launched in 1985 with the original version of Windows.

For any one whose parents owned a PC during the era of Paint, it was a childhood treasure. As many on Twitter have expressed, the impending doom of Paint is not going over well:

The big reason Paint was popular is because it was free, and already installed on your PC. Of course, there are plenty of alternatives, including Photoshop (which costs money) and Gimp.

