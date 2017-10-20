The ‘Snowman' trailer with Michael Fassbender is here, and it's terrifying

German-born Irish actor Michael Fassbender poses for a photograph upon arrival at the world premiere of "Alien: Covenant" in London on May 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS)

Sorry kids, there’s no sign of Olaf in this wintertime thriller.

The first official trailer for The Snowman was released Thursday, and it will leave you shivering.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø, the story centers around lead crime detective detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender), who investigates an elusive serial killer.

“He calls himself the snowman killer,” Fassbender’s voice warns in the trailer. “He’s completely insane. The only thing we know for sure is that he’s playing games with us.”

The film is directed by Tomas Alfredson of Let the Right One In and also features Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg and J.K. Simmons.

The Snowman is set to hit theaters Oct. 20.

Watch the full trailer below.

