The Moore Sisters are hosting their annual back-to-school drive in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown, KY - In honor of their nephew, who died in a tragic accident back in 2015, the Moore Sisters are bringing back their annual back-to-school drive.

The Jacob L. Moore Back-2-School Jam is this coming Friday, July 28th at First Baptist Church located at 107 Bishop Lane in Elizabethtown. (MAP).

There will be guest speakers, praise dancers, and selections from the choir.

