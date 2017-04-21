The man behind the fireworks show

Thunder Over Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is only one person who knows exactly what the fireworks of Thunder Over Louisville should look like tonight. Michael Richards, with Zambelli fireworks, designed the show.



We went to New Castle, Pennsylvania, home of Zambelli headquarters, to see how it all comes together.

Composers know what a symphony will sound like before a single note is ever played. A song is in their mind.

Michael Richards works the same way when he designs a Fireworks Show. Richards doesn't use any 3D models or computer generated simulations.

“I draw on my past experiences as I listen to the music to pick the appropriate firework effects and colors to go along with the lyrics of the song and the tempo and pace of the song as well,” Richards said.

Figuring out the finale comes first, for an important reason.

“I usually design the end of the show first because I want to make sure that end portion of the show is consistent with the power and intensity that we have done in the past.”

As the show takes shape, Richards is thinking about all of those eyes on the skies. So what will some of the wow moments look like this year?

“I’m introducing orange-colored shells that haven’t been used a great deal in the past. The rainbow is a crowd facorite but it’s being constructed in a new formation to try to give it a fresh look,” Richards said.

A look that is all in one man's head, until tonight.

Richards says he works on the show in 24-second sections. As you can imagine, progress takes time.

He says one of the biggest challenges in producing a fireworks show is handling the transitions between songs.



Richards’ show will kick off tonight at 9:30.

