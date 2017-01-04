The job is never done at the Kentucky Blood Center

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Kentucky Blood Center will be the sole provider of blood for Baptist Health Systems, and they need your help meeting the demand. Martha Osborne joined GDL to talk about an opportunity that donors won't want to pass up. The Kentucky Blood Center has a donor center in Middletown, KY, at 12905 Shelbyville Road. You can also find them at KYBloodCenter.org, and on social media. Be sure to donate before January 10, 2017 to get a free hoodie!