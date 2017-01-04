The job is never done at the Kentucky Blood Center

The Kentucky Blood Center will be the sole provider of blood for Baptist Health Systems, and they need your help meeting the demand. Martha Osborne joined GDL to talk about an opportunity that donors won't want to pass up. The Kentucky Blood Center has a donor center in Middletown, KY, at 12905 Shelbyville Road. You can also find them at KYBloodCenter.org, and on social media. Be sure to donate before January 10, 2017 to get a free hoodie!
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ben Pine with the 7 day forecast, snow chances
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery
-
Fire destroys home near Churchill Downs
-
Family remembers 3 kids killed in New Albany house fire
More Stories
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5Jan. 4, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Ky. man charged with stabbing a ResCare worker in Hardin Co.Jan. 4, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Accumulating snow expected ThursdayJan. 3, 2017, 3:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs