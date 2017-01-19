Texas lawmakers push to raise smoking age to 21

Texas may finally become the third state in the country to raise the legal smoking age above 19-years-old.

Representative John Zerwas, a Fort Bend County Republican, is backing the bill authored by State Senator Carlos Uresti, a Democrat from San Antonio. Senate Bill 183 would raise the age to legally smoke or possess tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Both California and Hawaii have passed similar measures.

In 2007, Uresti proposed a bill to raise the smoking age to 19 but it failed. He has continued the effort for the last decade.

In December 2016, the Department of State Health Services released an analysis of the potential impact of raising the smoking age to 21. The analysis determined that raising the smoking age could reduce pre-term births by 4.3 percent over the first five years and 11.6 percent over the next 20 years. The report also states that the measure could reduce low birth-weight births by 4.1 percent over the first five years and 10.7 percent over the following 20 years.

According to the report, the state could save over $406 million in health care costs over the next five years and over $5.6 million over the next 25 years.

The report also stated that raising the smoking age would "result in a delayed use of such products, which in turn will decrease the prevalence of users. From a health perspective, the impacts of decreased prevalence would be short- and long-term. Reductions in tobacco-related diseases will take decades to realize, but there would be an immediate reduction in adverse physiological effects and poor infant health outcomes."

If the smoking age is raised, Texas would lose an estimated $97,147,000 in tax revenue over five years.

