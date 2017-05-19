Tennessee man gets $14M bond after daring the judge to raise it

Charles Nichols III (Photo: Submitted/Metro police)

Cheatham County, Tenn. - 33-year-old Charles Nicholas was given a $14 million bond by a Tennessee judge on Thursday after he allegedly continued to try the judge’s patience.

Nicholas was standing before Judge Phillip Maxie on sex charges involving a minor.

According to WKRN, sources told News 2 the judge gave the 33-year-old a $50,000 bond, but he then stood up and told the judge to go “f*** himself” before flipping him and everyone in the courtroom the bird.

The judge reportedly told him to sit down or he’d raise his bond. Nichols allegedly responded by saying that he didn’t care. He then dared the judge to give him a $1 million bond—so he did.

As if that wasn't enough, sources say Nichols challenged the judge again. This time he dared him to raise his bond to $10 million.

The judge and Nicholas would exchange words until the bond was raised and set to $14 million.

WKRN reports that Nichols is also accused in the death of his girlfriend, who died in March after being run over by a car in her own driveway.

