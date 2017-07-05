Money for local nonprofits: WHAS11 and TEGNA are on your side

Tegna Foundation

We are very fortunate to have so many fantastic non-profit organizations doing great work in Kentuckiana.

WHAS11 and our parent company TEGNA, know it’s difficult to provide needed services to our community when budgets are so tight.



So we’re on your side with a way to help out. WHAS11 is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations serving Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The typical grant ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.



If you are interested in applying, click here and you will find guidelines on the application process and links to application forms.

All applications must be postmarked by August 29, 2017.

© 2017 WHAS-TV