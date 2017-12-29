Teens steal jewelry from Akron JC Penney, flag down police to avoid cold

AKRON -- Two teens are facing theft charges after stealing jewelry from a JC Penney store before flagging police down to escape the cold.

According to a police report, officers responded to an alarm at the Chapel Hill Mall JC Penney around 11 p.m. Police say the suspects remained inside the store after closing and damaged the counters to steal jewelry. The suspects also used a hammer to smash the north side door before fleeing.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers received a call from Summa Hospital. Police say the teens flagged down Summa Hospital police to escape the cold. Officers soon found several pieces of jewelry with JC Penney tags on both teens. They also had knives and an unloaded gun.

The 16- and 14-year-old were both charged with breaking and entering, theft, criminal damaging, trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.

