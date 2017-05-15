Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine

The Richland county coroner says a teenager who died last month at school ..had heart problems caused by drinking too much caffeine.Davis Cripe, 16, was a student at Spring Hill High school. He died April 26, after he collapsed in class. Coroner Gary W

wltx 4:50 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

