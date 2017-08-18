Teen high on opiates, driving 107 mph during crash that killed two children

FRANKFORT, Indiana — A 17-year-old girl who police said crashed into a Clinton County home, killing two children, was charged as an adult Friday with 10 felonies.

Alia Sierra, of Frankfort, faces two charges of reckless homicide in connection to the deaths of 17-year-old Haleigh and 9-year-old Callie Fullerton, who were killed July 13 when a car careened through their living room and nearly came out the other side of the structure.

Sierra faces eight more felony charges, including two counts causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in her body.

A urine screen showed that Sierra tested positive for opiates, and detectives determined she was driving 107 mph at the time of the crash, according to findings of the investigation, which were cited in a probable cause affidavit.

Sierra was westbound on West County Road 300 North when she left the right side of the road, traveling roughly 100 yards and missing several obstacles before becoming airborne and slamming into the side of the home, according to court documents.

Four more people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Three passengers interviewed by detectives said they were picked up by Sierra that evening when she began to drive unsafely, according to their statements to police, which were cited in the affidavit.

One passenger said Sierra hit a bump, swerved and lost control the 2007 Honda Accord; another passenger recalled Sierra saying her car was "the beast"; a third passenger observed the speedometer exceed 100 mph, according to court documents.

When one deputy arrived to the crash, he observed a juvenile female who was unresponsive and was "lying half under the front driver's side of the car," according to his accounts of events, which were cited in the probable cause affidavit.

The girls' mother, Bridget Fullerton, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with multiple injuries, including "an item protruding from her chest and blood from her face," according to court documents.

The crash caused extensive structural damage to the Fullertons' home, which is valued at more than $110,000, according to court documents.

Sierra also faces two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; one count of criminal recklessness; and one count of criminal mischief.

