Florida police, fire departments dance to 'Thriller' for Teal Pumpkin Project

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Moves from one of the greatest music videos of all time are being used to help children with food allergies.

Members of the Tarpon Springs police and fire departments performed their rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' for the Teal Pumpkin Project, which raises awareness for children with allergies. Both departments are raising funds for The Cured Foundation, which funds research for a cure for eosinophillc diseases.

Both agencies are challenging other departments to do the same, including police departments in Lexington, Ky., Cincinnati, Ohio and Knoxville, Tenn.

© 2017 WTSP-TV