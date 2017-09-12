Target's popular car-seat-recycle and coupon deal returns Sept. 10

Thinkstock (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - Babies outgrow everything.

So whether your baby has outgrown his or her Goldfish-encrusted seat right now or the old ride sits in the garage along with a set of dusty free weights and a busted vacuum, Target invites you to drop it off in exchange for a 20 percent off coupon toward the purchase of new car seat.

The coupon also can be used to buy a new booster seat, seat base or travel-system gear.

Only for a limited time

The recycle program lasts from Sept. 10-23.

Target first offered the eco-friendly deal in April. More than a million pounds of car-seat material were recycled.

Target partnered with the company TerraCycle, which turns the car seats into products like storage bins, shipping pallets and something else you can sit on — furniture stuffing.

