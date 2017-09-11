Tampa from the air

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Explosion reduces Floyd Co. home to debris
-
UofL fans getting ready to 'Black Out' Papa John's Cardinal Stadium
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
ESPN's College GameDay returns to Louisville
-
Jefferson County District Court Clerk indicted
-
Keeping it real: One man's 'rolling the dice' with Irma
-
Cascade Locks prepares for intense night
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
New app gives teens acces to Birth Control without consent
-
Barn fire video from Jeffersontown
More Stories
-
Showers from Irma for mid-weekFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Black Out and clear bags when UofL takes on ClemsonSep 11, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
-
Kentuckians, Gov. Bevin remember 9/11Sep 11, 2017, 10:53 p.m.