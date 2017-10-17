Syrian city of Raqqa liberated from Islamic State: reports

Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces commander, walks with her group's flag at Al-Naim square in Raqa on October 17, 2017. US-backed forces said they had taken full control of Raqa from the Islamic State group, defeating the last jihadist holdouts (Photo: BULENT KILIC/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The city of Raqqa has been completely liberated from the Islamic State, the spokesman for a U.S.-backed force in Syria and the the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said Tuesday.

It came after U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces captured the city hospital in Raqqa, formerly the extremist group’s de facto capital, leaving the militants holed up at the local stadium.

The hospital was one of the group's last holdouts in Raqqa and also served as an ISIS command center. After it was captured, the militants were cornered in and around the stadium, which they used as a prison.

Musafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said 22 ISIS militants were killed in the advance on the hospital.

Losing Raqqa has been a huge blow for ISIS, which has steadily lost territory in Iraq and Syria, including Iraq’s second largest city of Mosul few months ago.

The group declared Raqqa, which it seized from other Syrian rebels in early 2014, to be the capital of its self-styled “caliphate."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM