Suspects in string of senior citizen robberies apprehended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD 7th Division officers have apprehended the suspects involved in a recent string of robberies targeting senior citizens in the Okolona and Highview areas, police said.

Major Kim Burbrink, 7th Division Commander, says officers and detectives relied heavily on video surveillance, community tips and street patrols while tracking down the suspects.

LMPD had been searching for a man and a woman they believed targeted and robbed six senior citizens in four days this past week. Two people reported being robbed on Monday around Applegate Lane and Smyrna Parkway. Police received two more robbery reports Thursday and two more armed robbery reports Friday.

