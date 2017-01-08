Suspects in custody after robbery spree

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Authorities believe they have the suspects who are responsible for a slew of robberies throughout Louisville.

Police say Cordarius Owens and Willie Owens admitted to using pellet guns to break into several businesses and apartment complexes, including five different Metro PCS locations in Louisville.



Police say more than $2,000 worth of cell phone merchandise was taken from the stores.



Investigators tell us the men are also suspected in the robbery of a Rocky Auto Sales store and burglary of three different apartment complex offices.



The two men are due in court later this month.

