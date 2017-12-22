Suspects in custody after police pursuit ends in Shelby Park

Suspects in custody after police chase ends on St. Catherine & Oak Streets.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Multiple suspects are in custody after a police pursuit ended in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Police officers were called in on a report of shots fired on December 21. Officers indicated the call developed into the pursuit of a stolen car shortly after 5 p.m.

At least three people were taken into custody when the pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Preston Highway between St. Catherine and Oak Streets, two juveniles and one adult. The identities of those in the car have yet to be released.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit or the initial shots fired call.

One of the four suspects in Thursday's police chase through Louisville is headed home this afternoon on HIP, but not before hearing some harsh words from the judge.

18-year-old Devonta Newson is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a defaced firearm.

Police say he was a passenger in a stolen car which led police on a near 30-minute pursuit from the Shelby Park neighborhood to the Highlands and back.

In all, 4 people were taken into custody. The prosecutor argued his co-defendants have a history with police, many of which have been previously charged with assault and other serious felonies. The judge turned his next comments to Newson's family.

