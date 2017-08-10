Suspect in S. Indiana standoff is in custody

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First Kentuckiana Idol Winner, Chanson Calhoun's journey
-
Family wants St. Stephens plot probed before burial of granddaughter
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Officer suspended in Wicker shooting case
-
Reward offered for information in Tommy Ballard's death
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
NFL fans plan to boycott season over Colin Kaepernick
-
LMPD investigation deadly shooting near the Kentucky Expo Center
-
Pigs loose on interstate after semi overturns
More Stories
-
Council takes first step to remove Dan Johnson from…Aug 10, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
North Korea details its missile threat to Guam, says…Aug 10, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Taylor Swift: Former DJ reached under skirt and…Aug 10, 2017, 11:52 a.m.